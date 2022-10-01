CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Carlos Davis threw four touchdown passes and the Western Carolina defense came up with four turnovers for a 38-17 win over VMI on Saturday.

Davis found four different receivers and was 30-of-44 passing for 336 yards with two interceptions.

Raphael Williams had six catches for 103 yards, including a 69-yard connection for the final touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Jalynn Williams hauled in 10 passes for 94 yards.

It was the 100th win for Western Carolina coach Kerwin Bell, the former Florida coach who also won a Division II national title coaching at Valdosta State.

The Catamounts (3-2, 1-1 Southern Conference) came into the game with a nation-leading 17 sacks and hauled down Keydet quarterbacks seven times to go with a pair of interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Two quarterbacks combined to go 18 of 39 for VMI (1-3, 0-1). Collin Ironside threw for a touchdown and ran for another.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2