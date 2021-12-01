Davis leads SMU over UNLV 83-64

DALLAS (AP)Kendric Davis had 18 points and eight assists and Michael Weathers posted 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists as SMU topped UNLV 83-64 on Wednesday night.

Emmanuel Bandoumel had 13 points for SMU (6-3), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Tristan Clark added 10 points.

Royce Hamm Jr. had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (4-4). Bryce Hamilton added 12 points. Justin Webster had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

