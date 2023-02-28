DETROIT (AP)Antoine Davis scored 38 to move within 25 points of tying Pete Maravich’s NCAA record and Detroit Mercy beat Purdue Fort Wayne 81-68 on Tuesday night in the Horizon League Tournament.

Davis will have another opportunity to reach Maravich’s career scoring record of 3,667 on Thursday when Detroit (14-18) faces No. 1 seed Youngstown State. Davis also made six 3-pointers to move within seven from the NCAA single-season mark of 162 set by Stephen Curry in the 2007-08 season.

Davis was 14 of 27 from the field with eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals in his final home game at Calihan Hall – where his No. 0 jersey is one of 11 retired. Davis was wide open on a breakaway in the closing seconds but opted to pass it to walk-on Tobin Schwannecke for an easy layup before being subbed out to a standing ovation with 1:05 left.

Marcus Tankersley added 12 points and Damezi Anderson scored 11 for Detroit.

Davis made a steal and no-look pass to Anderson in the corner for a 3-pointer to extend Detroit’s lead to 55-36 with 11:42 remaining. Davis ended Purdue Fort Wayne’s 10-0 run with a jumper from the free-throw line and he sank a step-back 3-pointer on the next possession for a 65-48 lead.

Bobby Planutis scored 20 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (17-15). Anthony Roberts scored 15 and Damian Chong Qui added 12 points.

