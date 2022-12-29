DETROIT (AP)Antoine Davis’ 24 points helped Detroit Mercy defeat Green Bay 76-59 on Thursday night.

Davis was 7 of 20 shooting, including 3 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Titans (6-8, 2-1 Horizon). Gerald Liddell added 19 points while shooting 9 of 16 from the field, and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Damezi Anderson recorded 15 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).

Zae Blake led the way for the Phoenix (2-12, 1-2)) with 14 points and five assists. Clarence Cummings III added 13 points for Green Bay. In addition, Cade Meyer had nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Detroit Mercy hosts Milwaukee while Green Bay visits Oakland.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.