Davis scores 20 to lift SMU past Memphis 70-62

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 20 points as SMU beat Memphis 70-62 on Thursday night.

Emmanuel Bandoumel had 13 points for SMU (14-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference). Michael Weathers added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Marcus Weathers also had 11 points.

Tyler Harris had 17 points for the Tigers (9-8, 3-4). Jalen Duren added 11 points and nine rebounds.

