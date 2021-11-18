Davis scores 25 to carry SMU past SE Louisiana 78-61

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP)Kendric Davis had 25 points as SMU topped Southeastern Louisiana 78-61 on Thursday night.

Davis hit 10 of 12 free throws.

Marcus Weathers had 15 points and 12 rebounds for SMU (3-1). Zhuric Phelps added 10 points. Emmanuel Bandoumel had six rebounds.

Jalyn Hinton had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions (2-2). Keon Clergeot added 14 points. Gus Okafor had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51