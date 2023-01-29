TULSA, Okla. (AP)Kendric Davis scored 26 points and DeAndre Williams had a double-double to lead Memphis to an 80-68 victory over Tulsa on Sunday.

Davis added five assists for the Tigers (17-5, 7-2 American Athletic Conference). Williams finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Keonte Kennedy hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Tim Dalger finished with 17 points to lead the Golden Hurricane (5-15, 1-8). Sam Griffin added 15 points. Anthony Pritchard totaled nine points, five assists and three steals.

Davis scored 19 points in the second half to help Memphis pull away from a 37-35 halftime lead.

NEXT UP

Memphis’ next game is Saturday against Tulane at home. Tulsa visits Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.