Tyler, Texas (KETK)-It was day two of the Wagstaff Holiday Classic at TJC where 12 East Texas teams got the chance to sharping their skills as they get ready for district play.

The Whitehouse Wildcats went on a 12-0 run to end the 3rd quarter and won the game 58-53.

In the earlier game the Tyler Heat came back to defeat the Brook Hill Guard 48-42.