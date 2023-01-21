WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Russell Dean scored 21 points as Hampton beat Monmouth 83-66 on Saturday.

Dean had five assists for the Pirates (4-16, 1-7 Colonial Athletic Association). Marquis Godwin scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 11, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Amir Nesbitt recorded 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance). The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Pirates.

Myles Foster finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Hawks (1-19, 0-7). Jack Collins added 18 points and nine rebounds for Monmouth. Klemen Vuga also had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. The Hawks prolonged their losing streak to 11 in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.