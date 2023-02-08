ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Daniel Deaver scored 20 points and Navy defeated Bucknell 71-65 on Wednesday night.

Deaver also contributed six rebounds and six assists for the Midshipmen (14-11, 7-6 Patriot League). Sean Yoder scored 18 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Tyler Nelson recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 13, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Andre Screen led the Bison (10-16, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds. Alex Timmerman added 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Bucknell. Jack Forrest had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

