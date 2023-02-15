BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Daniel Deaver’s 17 points helped Navy defeat Lehigh 75-64 on Wednesday night.

Deaver added 13 rebounds for the Midshipmen (16-11, 9-6 Patriot League). Sean Yoder scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and added six rebounds. Patrick Dorsey was 4-of-8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Evan Taylor finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (14-12, 9-6). Keith Higgins Jr. added 14 points and two steals for Lehigh and Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Navy hosts Loyola (MD) while Lehigh visits American.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.