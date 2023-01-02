BOSTON (AP)Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park.

Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston, which is 8-0-3 in its last 11 games. Because the Bruins were the ”home” team, they improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season.

Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith made 19 saves in relief of Tristan Jarry, who left with an apparent injury late in the first period.

Playing on an unseasonably warm day with temperatures in the upper 40s (4 Celsius) early in the game, the Bruins won for the fourth time in the NHL’s 14th annual showcase event that was held at the home of the MLB’s Boston Red Sox in front of a sellout crowd 39,243.

Playing with the stadium lights illuminating the ice, DeBrusk swooped in and banged home the rebound of Taylor Hall’s backhand shot with 2:24 left.

DeBrusk collected a pass from Brad Marchand at the side of the net seconds after a power play expired, spun in front and slipped it behind DeSmith to tie it at the 7:46 mark of the period.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, AVALANCHE 2

DENVER (AP) – Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and Vegas held off banged-up Colorado.

Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone had an assist on Amadio’s goal to break a team road point record he shared with Jack Eichel (November 2022), Max Pacioretty (2019-20) and Paul Stastny (2018-19). Stone has three goals and six assists during his streak.

Roy scored twice in a regular season game for the second time in his career. This was his 200th NHL contest.

Logan Thompson stopped 27 shots as he settled in after giving up a goal to Nathan MacKinnon just 25 seconds into the game. It was the fastest game-opening goal by an Avalanche player since MacKinnon scored 11 seconds into a contest on Oct. 13, 2018, according to NHL Stats.

FLYERS 4, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist to lead Philadelphia.

Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip – with all three victories coming in California.

Samuel Ersson stopped 28 shots to improve to 3-0-0 in three career starts since taking over for the injured Carter Hart (concussion) last week. Ersson lost his chance at his first career shutout with 39.6 seconds remaining but helped give the Flyers their first three-game winning streak since the opening three games of the season.

Ryan Strome scored in the closing minute for Anaheim, and John Gibson had 29 saves as the Ducks fell to 1-4-1 in their last six games. They are 1-3-1 on a franchise-record 10-game homestand.

