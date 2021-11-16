Deen leads Troy past Jacksonville State 69-65 in 3OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ala. (AP)Duke Deen had 20 points as Troy edged past Jacksonville State 69-65 in triple overtime on Tuesday night.

Efe Odigie had 18 points and eight rebounds for Troy (2-1). Zay Williams added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Christyon Eugene had six rebounds.

Jalen Finch scored a career-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (1-2). Darian Adams added 19 points and eight rebounds. Demaree King had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25—Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51