CHICAGO (AP)The defending WNBA champion Chicago Sky re-signed three-time All-Stars Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot and finals MVP Kahleah Copper on Thursday.

All three helped Chicago go on a championship run after finishing 16-16 during the regular season. The sixth-seeded Sky became the first team not seeded first or second to win the title, knocking out Dallas, Minnesota and Connecticut before beating Phoenix in the finals.

Quigley and Vandersloot, who are married to each other, hold the top two spots on Chicago’s all-time scoring list. The couple wed in 2018.

”This is a big day for our franchise to bring back two of the biggest cornerstones in our team’s history and they make every single player around them better,” coach and general manager James Wade said in a statement.

Quigley, who grew up about 45 miles from Chicago in Joliet, Illinois, and starred at DePaul, averaged 13.2 points and shot 45.4% on 3-pointers in 2021. She has 3,337 points over nine seasons with the Sky. She also holds the franchise record with 1,256 3-pointers.

Vandersloot has averaged a league-record 6.7 assists over 11 seasons with the Sky and has led the league in assists each of the past five years. She averaged 10.5 points and 8.6 assists last season.

Copper made her first All-Star team last season, averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. She averaged 17 points and 5.5 rebounds in the finals, which the Sky won in four games for their first title.

