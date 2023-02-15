LOS ANGELES (AP)Defenseman Mikey Anderson signed an eight-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

The extension, which lasts through the 2030-31 season, has an average annual value of $4.125 million.

Anderson has appeared in all 55 games for the Kings this season and has career highs in assists (11), points (13) and plus-minus (plus-10) while averaging 21:49 on ice per game.

”We’re excited to have a player of Mikey Anderson’s caliber signed to the Kings long-term,” Kings vice president and general manager Rob Blake said in a statement. ”Mikey has not only developed into a trusted, shut-down player on the ice, but a well-respected individual in the room that we envision continuing to grow into our leadership core.”

Anderson was a fourth-round selection by the Kings in the 2017 draft. After two seasons of playing collegiately at Minnesota-Duluth, he made his NHL debut with the Kings on Feb. 29, 2020.

