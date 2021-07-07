DeGrom’s ERA rises above 1.00 as Mets split with Brewers

NEW YORK (AP)His ERA over 1.00 for the first time this season, Jacob deGrom will skip the All-Star Game.

The Mets’ ace gave up a pair of solo home runs and got his third straight no-decision as New York beat the Brewers 4-3 on Wednesday in the eight-inning opener of a doubleheader split.

Milwaukee won the second game 5-0 behind two-run homers by Manny Pina and Luis Urias along with Willy Adames’ solo shot. Urias homered twice in the doubleheader to raise his total to 12, after he hit none last year.

DeGrom allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks – his seventh start with double-digit strikeouts this season. His ERA has risen from 0.50 to 1.08 in his last three starts.

Mets manager Luis Rojas and deGrom said they were open to deGrom pitching on short rest in Sunday’s first-half finale.

”Being named to an All-Star team is a great honor,” said deGrom, a four-time All-Star. ”But I’m going to take that time and just enjoy it with my family, whether I pitch Sunday or not. Get healthy for the second half.”

DeGrom, who threw 85 pitches, said he will adjust his between starts routine – which usually includes two side sessions. If deGrom doesn’t pitch Sunday, he likely would open the second half at Pittsburgh on July 16.

”I think Jake’s mindset is here – he just wants to be with his team and he wants to produce for his team,” Rojas said. ”With everything that’s happened this season, I think his mindset is just if he’s going to pitch, he’s going to pitch here.”

The two-time NL Cy Young Award skipped an outing between April 28 and May 9 due to discomfort in his right lat muscle, then did not pitch against until May 25 while spending time on the injured list with what the Mets said was tightness in his right side. DeGrom left his June 11 outing against San Diego after six innings because of flexor tendinitis in his right arm.

”The best thing is for me to be healthy and be ready for the second half,” deGrom said. ”I don’t think it’s beneficial for me to fly to Colorado and back.”

DeGrom allowed a home run to Urias on his fourth pitch and another to Jace Peterson that put Milwaukee ahead 2-1 in the fifth.

Pinch-hitter Jose Peraza, batting for deGrom, hit a tying home run with one out in the seventh off Josh Hader, who had converted 24 save chances since Sept. 20.

Edwin Diaz (3-2) forced in a run by hitting Christian Yelich on the right thigh with a fastball on the first pitch of an at-bat in the eighth, the third time in his big league career Diaz hit a batter with the bases loaded.

Jeff McNeil hit a two-run single with no outs in the bottom half off Brent Suter (8-4), who was trying for his first big league save.

Dominic Smith, who was hit by a pitch leading off that struck his left hand and glanced his mouth, slid across the plate headfirst to score as center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.’s two-hop throw was up the third-base line.

Brewers ace Corbin Burnes gave up one run and six hits while striking out eight and walking none over 5 2/3 innings. Francisco Lindor blooped an RBI single in the first.

Jake Cousins (1-0) got his first big league win in the second game by pitching a perfect fifth in relief of starter Brett Anderson, who threw four innings. Milwaukee allowed three hits in its ninth shutout. Robert Stock (0-2) gave up two runs in four innings, and the Mets were blanked for the eighth time.

”You don’t like to get swept,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ”(The Mets are) a tough team to beat, we’re at their place and we faced the best pitcher in the (first) game. So it feels good to win after having a chance to beat them earlier today.”

BREWERS GET ROWDY

The newest member of the Brewers, Rowdy Tellez, struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of the opener, about 24 hours after he was acquired from Toronto. To make room for Tellez on the 40-man roster, the Brewers designated for assignment IF Daniel Robertson, who hit .164 with two homers and four RBIs in 73 at-bats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: 1B Daniel Vogelbach has begun taking light swings but is still not close to a return.

Mets: RHP Corey Oswalt (right knee inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and replaced on the active roster by RHP Robert Stock. . RHP Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring) threw a 20-pitch batting practice session Tuesday. Manager Luis Rojas said Carrasco was excited by his progress and hoped to throw batting practice again this weekend. . 3B J.D. Davis (left hand) is nearing a return, but Rojas said with the All-Star break starting Monday, Davis will likely remain on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse for at least the next several days.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (5-5, 3.94 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series Thursday against Cincinnati, Milwaukee’s opponent in seven straight games.

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44 ERA) will look to burnish his candidacy as an All-Star replacement when he takes the mound Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

