Deila’s preparation unaffected by Bradley absence

New York City FC coach Ronny Deila is anticipating a stern challenge when his side take on Toronto FC, even though the Canadian side will be without Michael Bradley.

Midfielder Bradley sustained a medial collateral ligament earlier in September, and faces several weeks on the sidelines.

Toronto have lost one, won one and drawn one in Bradley’s absence, and sit fourth in the Eastern Conference heading into Wednesday’s showdown with fifth-placed NYCFC.

“It’s going to be a big test for us, but we’re prepared,” Deila, whose side are unbeaten in six, told a news conference. “There’s a good momentum in the group.

“Toronto have a good squad and good players whether Bradley is playing or not. He is a quality players, a leader and a coach on the pitch, so that will be a loss for them, but if you lose something you might get something different.

“They have a system that they rely on and trust and know so it’s about stopping the team, not individuals. The Toronto game in February was a bad performance, in many ways. We need a good defense, to be aggressive, to attack spaces.”

Toronto coach Greg Vanney, meanwhile, has urged his side to be more patient with how they create their attacks as they aim to close the gap on conference-leaders Columbus Crew.

“We have this sense right now that we have to win every single ball and every single pass and so our defensive shape is, at times, very impatient,” Vanney told reporters. “And because of that we expend a lot of energy.

“We just need to be more patient sometimes. We can’t press everything because we start off playing from behind, our patience wanes a little bit and we’re pushing the game a little bit too much.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New York City FC – Valentin Castellanos

Talk about being due a goal! No player in MLS has attempted more shots per 90 minutes than NYFC’s Castellanos (4.88) this season, though he has so far failed to score. His 26 shots are the most by any MLS player without a goal in 2020.

Toronto FC – Ayo Akinola

Ayo Akinola netted after coming on as a substitute against DC United last time out and the 20-year-old has now scored six MLS goals in seven appearances this season. No other player under the age of 22 has scored more than three times so far in 2020.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– NYCFC beat Toronto 3-1 in the round of 16 at the MLS is Back Tournament after having earned just one draw in their previous four meetings with the Reds.

– The New York team are unbeaten (W2 D4) in regular season home matches against Toronto.

– Toronto have won both play-off matches at NYCF, including 2-1 in last season’s Eastern Semifinal.

– The hosts are unbeaten in six straight matches, conceding just two goals over that time span.

– Toronto have won just one of their last four matches (D1 L2) following a run of three straight wins after the regular season restarted.