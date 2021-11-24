Deing scores 26 to lead UTSA over Lamar 79-73

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Dhieu Deing had 26 points as UTSA beat Lamar 79-73 on Wednesday.

Jordan Ivy-Curry and Jacob Germany added 13 points apiece for UTSA (4-3).

Davion Buster had 22 points for the Cardinals (1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. C.J. Roberts added 17 points. Valentin Catt had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51