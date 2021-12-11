Deing scores 26 to lift UTSA past Sam Houston St. 78-73

HOUSTON (AP)Dhieu Deing had 26 points as UTSA beat Sam Houston 78-73 on Saturday.

Cedrick Alley Jr. had 17 points for UTSA (6-4). Jordan Ivy-Curry added 16 points. Jacob Germany had 14 points.

Demarkus Lampley had 23 points for the Bearkats (3-6). Savion Flagg added 19 points.

