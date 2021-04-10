Delaware beats Delaware State 34-14

DOVER, Del. (AP)Dejoun Lee ran 14 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns to help Delaware beat Delaware State 34-14 on Saturday night.

Nolan Henderson passed for 167 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions for the No. 8 Blue Hens (4-0), who scored the first 31 points of the game and have won their first four games of the season for the first time since 2012.

Lee scored on TD runs of 7 yards in the first quarter and 14 yards in the second. Thyrick Pitts added five catches for 87 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown catch in the with 19 seconds left in the first half.

Jared Lewis passed for 92 yards and ran for 21 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets (2-2). Delaware State scored its first touchdown on a blocked punt.

Delaware will close its season on Saturday at Villanova and Delaware State will host South Carolina State to close its season on Saturday.

—

