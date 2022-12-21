RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Jalen DeLoach had 18 points in VCU’s 74-52 win against Navy on Wednesday night.

DeLoach also contributed six rebounds for the Rams (9-4). Jamir Watkins was 7 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 18 points. Zeb Jackson recorded nine points and went 4 of 7 from the field.

The Midshipmen (7-5) were led by Tyler Nelson, who posted 17 points and eight rebounds. Mac MacDonald added 14 points for Navy. In addition, Daniel Deaver finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

VCU led Navy 37-30 at the half, with DeLoach (12 points) their high scorer before the break. VCU outscored Navy by 15 points in the second half, and Watkins scored a team-high 18 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.