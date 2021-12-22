Deloney carries Vermont past Colgate 78-68

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Aaron Deloney scored 18 points as Vermont defeated Colgate 78-68 on Wednesday.

Ryan Davis and Isaiah Powell added 17 points each for Vermont (8-4), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Tucker Richardson scored a season-high 21 points and had six rebounds for the Raiders (4-9), who have now lost four straight games. Jack Ferguson added 16 points and nine rebounds. Keegan Records had 13 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com