Delph leads Appalachian State over Georgia Southern 70-62

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Adrian Delph had 24 points as Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 70-62 on Saturday.

Michael Almonacy had 16 points and five steals for Appalachian State (12-9, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Justin Forrest added 13 points.

Andrei Savrasov had 16 points for the Eagles (8-9, 1-5). Gedi Juozapaitis added 11 points. Prince Toyambi had 12 rebounds.

Elijah McCadden, who led the Eagles in scoring entering the matchup with 13.0 points per game, scored 4 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 5).

