YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP)Rayj Dennis finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds to power Toledo over Eastern Michigan 70-63 on Saturday night for its ninth straight victory.

Dennis added three steals for the Rockets (19-6, 10-2 Mid-American Conference). Setric Millner Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. also scored 17.

Tyson Acuff scored 36 points to lead the Eagles (6-19, 3-9). Orlando Lovejoy added eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Toledo hosts Miami (OH) while Eastern Michigan hosts Akron.

