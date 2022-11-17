Javan Johnson registered his second 20-point game of the season to boost DePaul to a comfortable road victory at Minnesota on Monday.

Teammates Philmon Gebrewhit (15 points), Umoja Gibson (14) and Eral Penn (10) weren’t far behind.

“Any night, it could be anyone on this team, and that’s the beauty of it,” Johnson said. “We got a lot of guys that can score and a lot of guys that can make plays for one another.”

The Blue Demons will look to tout their versatility abroad Friday when they play Santa Clara in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

After winning its season opener by six points, DePaul (3-0) has surged to successive double-digit wins against Western Illinois and Minnesota.

Four Blue Demons scored in double figures in both games.

While Santa Clara produced three double-figure scorers at Utah State on Monday, it wasn’t enough in a 96-74 loss.

Santa Clara coach Herb Sendek felt the Broncos (2-1) “were clearly outmatched tonight in every possible fashion.”

The Broncos shot 40 percent from the floor and 31.8 percent from beyond the arc. Parker Braun scored 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting, while Brandin Podziemski (12 points) and Carlos Marshall Jr. (10) followed.

Santa Clara committed 13 turnovers at Utah State while having four shots blocked.

“We put together a world-class schedule. We’re trying to move the needle, we’re trying to climb the ladder, we’re trying to be better,” Sendek said. “We’re going to have to improve, because our competition is going to be outstanding from start to finish this season.”

The DePaul-Santa Clara winner will meet the winner of Friday’s earlier game between UCF and Oklahoma State in Sunday’s tournament championship game. The semifinal losers will play in the consolation game Sunday.

DePaul is 47-8 in nonconference play since 2017.

