SUNRISE, Fla. (AP)Derek Ryan got his first NHL hat trick as the Edmonton Oilers snapped their two-game losing streak, beating the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday.

After goalie Mikko Koskinen denied Mason Marchment’s shot on a 3-on-1 break near the end of the second period, Ryan tapped in a pass from Evander Kane for the hat trick and a 4-2 lead.

Leon Draisaitl netted his team-leading 36th goal, and Connor McDavid had two assists for Edmonton, which is 6-2 under new coach Jay Woodcroft.

Koskinen made 44 saves, including a key point-blank stop of Carter Verhaeghe on a breakaway midway through the third period, and a glove save on Aleksander Barkov with 4:22 remaining.

Barkov scored twice, Anton Lundell produced a goal, and Anthony Duclair had two assists for the Panthers, who have lost three consecutive games for the second time this season. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18 shots.

LIGHTNING 3, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Steven Stamkos scored the game-winner at 11:31 of the third period as Tampa Bay spoiled the first outdoor NHL game in Music City.

Stamkos also had two assists. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Point also scored the first goal as Tampa Bay became the NHL’s 27th franchise to finally play an outdoor game. The Lightning now have won four straight to pull within a point of Atlantic Division-leading Florida.

Tanner Jeannot and Filip Forsberg each scored a power-play goal for Nashville, which dropped to 0-2 in outdoor games. The Predators also snapped a two-game win streak.

This was the outdoor game the Predators, and Nashville, had wanted for years at Nissan Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, across the Cumberland River from their own arena.

Andrei Vassilevskiy stopped 26 shots for the Lightning. Juuse Saros had 30 saves for Nashville.

FLYERS 2, CAPITALS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Cam Atkinson had a goal and an assist and Claude Giroux also scored to lead Philadelphia. Carter Hart made 27 saves for the Flyers, who snapped a six-game losing streak and won for just the third time in 22 games.

T.J. Oshie scored for the Capitals, who lost their second straight.

Giroux tied Hall of Famer Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers’ all-time scoring list with the 290th goal of his career just 11 seconds into the game to put Philadelphia up early. Atkinson outraced Martin Fehervary to the puck in the Philadelphia zone, then fed Giroux for a wrist shot from the slot that beat Ilya Samsonov on the blocker side for his 17th of the season.

The goal was tied for the third-fastest in a regular-season game in club history, equaling Bobby Clarke’s 11-second tally to open a contest on Jan. 27, 1983. Tim Kerr holds the Flyers record, scoring in eight seconds on March 7, 1989.

Philadelphia increased its advantage to 2-0 with 1:22 left in the period when Atkinson netted his team-leading 18th of the season with a stellar individual effort from the side of the net to corral Scott Laughton’s pass with his skates, find his stick and then shoot off Samsonov and high into the net.

PENGUINS 1, RANGERS 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry turned aside 27 shots to outduel Igor Shesterkin, and Evgeni Malkin scored his eighth goal of the season.

Jarry bounced back from a rough performance in a loss to New Jersey by picking up his 11th career shutout and fourth this season. Malkin provided the difference with a power-play goal 5:09 into the third as the Penguins ended a three-game losing streak to slip past the Rangers into second place in the Metroplitan Division.

Shesterkin finished with 25 saves, but the Rangers, who tested Jarry early and late, ended their six-game point streak.

The two goaltenders matched each other stop for stop for the game’s first 45 minutes until Malkin broke through with New York’s Ryan Lindgren in the penalty box after hooking Penguins star Sidney Crosby.

The ensuing power play gave Pittsburgh its first lead in well over a week. Crosby threaded a pass to Bryan Rust, who then flipped it over to Malkin in the right circle. The Russian star went down to one knee to rip a snap shot that beat Shesterkin low.

CANADIENS 2, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Artturi Lehkonen scored twice and Montreal got its fifth straight win.

Andrew Hammond stopped 26 shots to for Montreal to improve to 2-0-0 in two starts this season.

Colin White scored for Ottawa, and Matt Murray had 30 saves. The Senators have lost six of their last nine (3-5-1).

MAPLE LEAFS 10, RED WINGS 7

DETROIT (AP) – Mitchell Marner had four goals and two assists, including a natural hat trick during the first 9:19 of the second period to lead Toronto.

Marner scored on two shots from the right circle and one from the left during a one-man barrage to open the middle period that pushed Toronto ahead 6-1. The 24-year-old added his fourth goal late in the third period. He had 14 two-goal games prior to this hat trick.

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 37th goal and had three assists on Marner’s first career hat trick. Michael Bunting contributed his fifth goal in three games against Detroit this season along with four assists.

Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell was replaced by Petr Mrazek in the final period after allowing five goals. Campbell had 20 saves and Mrazek made six.

Lucas Raymond had two goals and an assist, and Filip Hronek had a goal and three assists for Detroit. Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic was pulled after allowing three goals in the fist 11:06 but returned at the start of the third period, allowing six goals on 25 shots. Backup Thomas Greiss stopped 10 of 14 shots.

BRUINS 3, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and Boston got its fourth straight win.

Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston, which beat San Jose for the ninth straight time. The Sharks’ last win against the Bruins came on March 15, 2016.

Timo Meier scored for the Sharks, who lost for the eighth time in their last nine games. James Reimer made 34 saves, keeping San Jose in the game despite being outshot 37-16.

Jeremy Swayman had 15 saves for the Bruins.

AVALANCHE 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Nathan MacKinnon scored in the third period to lift Colorado past Vegas.

The Avalanche overcame a 2-1 deficit by scoring two goals 26 seconds apart early in the third period, with J.T. Compher tying the game and MacKinnon burying the go-ahead goal in front of 18,333 in attendance.

Andre Burakovsky also scored for Colorado while Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves.

Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Laurent Brossoit stopped 18 shots.

FLAMES 7, WILD 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli each had two goals and an assist, and Calgary tied a franchise record with its 11th straight home win.

Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist, and Erik Gudbranson and Andrew Mangiapane also scored to help the Flames bounce back from a 7-1 loss at Vancouver on Thursday night that snapped a 10-game winning streak.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots to improve to 24-11-5 this season.

Frederick Gaudreau, Nick Bjugstad and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota, which has lost three straight and five of six. Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 28 saves.

KINGS 5, ISLANDERS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Matt Roy and Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, and Los Angeles won its fifth straight.

Phillip Danault, Quinton Byfield and Brendan Lemieux also had goals and Cal Petersen made 26 saves. The Kings are 9-1-2 in their past 12 games.

Semyon Varlamov allowed four goals on 34 shots in his first start since Feb. 2. Anders Lee and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored, but the Islanders had their run of four straight games earning a point broken. Mathew Barzal and Zdeno Chara missed the third period with injuries for the Islanders.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports