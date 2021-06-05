Dernedde powers Oregon State past McNeese 10-5

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)Kyle Dernedde hit two base-clearing doubles and No. 2 regional seed Oregon State beat fourth-seeded McNeese 10-5 in a Fort Worth Regional elimination game on Saturday.

Dernedde’s six RBIs tied Bill Rowe for the program record in a postseason game. His doubles powered five-run innings in both the fourth and eighth for the Beavers (35-23).

Oregon State reliever Chase Watkins (3-4) allowed one run, unearned, on one hit and no walks with three strikeouts in three innings. Starter Cooper Hjerpe struck out nine in 4 1/3 innings.

Jake Dickerson’s single to score Nate Fisbeck in the bottom of the seventh tied it at 5 for McNeese. Cameron Foster (1-5) took the loss for the Cowboys (32-30). He gave up two hits and a walk to the three batters he faced in the top of the eighth, and all three scored in the inning.

