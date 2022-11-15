MONTREAL (AP) – Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.

Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens (8-7-1). Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves.

Montreal started aggressively and had the best scoring chance of the first period when Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield had an open two-man break but failed to convert.

The Devils opened the scoring in the second period. With Kirby Dach off for tripping, Hughes fired a perfect shot over Allen’s shoulder.

Hamilton doubled New Jersey’s lead minutes later by winning a puck battle and scoring on the short side.

The Canadiens closed within 2-1 when a pass from Sean Monahan was deflected to Dadonov, who scored into a wide open net.

A giveaway in the defensive zone late in the second period left Hughes alone in the slot and he netted his second of the game.

With seven minutes left, another giveaway proved costly as Bratt capitalized and put the game out of reach. Marino added an empty-net goal in the final seconds.

UP NEXT

New Jersey: At Toronto on Thursday in the second game of a three-game trip.

Montreal: At Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

