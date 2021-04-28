Devils look for back-to-back wins against Flyers

After snapping a maddening 10-game losing streak, the New Jersey Devils will now try to accomplish a rare feat — winning two in a row.

The host Devils defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-4 on Tuesday and will attempt a repeat performance when the two teams battle again Thursday.

“It feels much better to come into the locker room and celebrate a win,” captain Nico Hischier said. “If you look at the game, it wasn’t easy. But we found a way to bounce back every time. At the end, all that matters is we broke that streak and finally got a win.”

The Devils (15-27-7, 37 points) led 3-1 against the Flyers on Sunday before allowing two goals from Claude Giroux and fell 4-3 in a shootout. Tuesday night, the Devils wouldn’t succumb after the Flyers tied the game at 4. This time, the Devils finally found a way to win.

“I kept that talk extremely positive,” New Jersey head coach Lindy Ruff said. “We can’t be scared to not go out and play. I wanted guys on their toes. I wanted us to be aggressive. I said they’re going to make their push; they’re going to get aggressive. We’re going to have to win some wall battles. We’re going to have to get up ice and we have to play.”

The Devils received an unexpected lift from Connor Carrick, who scored his first goal and added an assist on the final empty net goal.

“I’m used to being evaluated every time I’m on the ice,” Carrick said. “That’s how I view this, as an opportunity for myself, for the Devils. You’re competing for every inch you get in this game. I don’t take that lightly. It’s been a lot of fun.”

The inconsistent Flyers (22-20-7, 51 points) will look to rebound after another frustrating loss in a season filled with inconsistency.

The Flyers fell to 1-10-0 since March 1 in any game after a win. Putting together a winning streak has been rare recently.

“It’s unacceptable the effort that we put in there the first half of the game,” Sean Couturier said. “It’s not easy. It’s not fun. We need to be better. We need to be more ready from the start of a game and be tougher to play for a full game. We can’t be on and off. When we’re on, we’re one of the best teams, but we’ve got to be more consistent.”

The Flyers were awarded a four-minute power play in the first period and produced just one shot as Giroux clanged the puck off the post. While the Flyers kept battling back, it was ultimately too much to overcome.

“We totally lost momentum on that power play,” Philadelphia head coach Alain Vigneault said. “It wasn’t effective at all.”

The Flyers can take solace with the strong debut of defenseman Egor Zamula, who recorded three shots while blocking one other.

“It’s the best league in the world with a lot of good players, fast players, skilled players,” Zamula said. “It’s a little bit of a different level than the AHL. I tried working hard every shift and tried to play faster.”

