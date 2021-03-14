Devils look to end futility at home vs. streaking Islanders

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has crafted a Hall of Fame career by presiding over teams in which even the stars are interchangeable parts. But Saturday night was notable even by his standards.

The Islanders and unexpected contributor Kieffer Bellows will look to continue surging Sunday afternoon, when the Islanders visit the New Jersey Devils in the finale of a three-game series between the longtime division rivals in Newark, N.J.

Bellows fueled the Islanders’ third-period comeback Saturday night, when he scored his first two goals of the season fewer than four minutes apart as New York edged the host Devils, 3-2.

The goals by Bellows were his first since Feb. 6, 2020, when he collected his first two NHL goals in the Islanders’ 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings, as well as his first points of the season.

It was also the first game since Feb. 18 for Bellows, who sat the Islanders’ previous 11 games before taking the first-line spot of captain Anders Lee, who leads New York with 12 goals but is out indefinitely due to a lower-body injury suffered during Thursday night’s 5-3 win over the Devils.

And how’s this for interchangeable? Bellows and Lee share the same hometown. Lee was born in Edina, Minn., in 1990, eight years before Bellows.

“Kieffer was handed the ball at the start of the year and did OK, but then we started rolling a little bit and he had to sit,” head coach Barry Trotz said after the Islanders won their eighth straight game and improved to 15-2-2 since Feb. 1. “He’s trying to make a statement and he seized it for one game, so let’s see if he can do it again.”

While the Devils held a rare third-period lead Saturday night — they hadn’t led after the second period since a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals Feb. 21 — the result was familiar in all the wrong ways. New Jersey, which has the second-fewest points in the Eastern Conference, has lost three straight (0-2-1) and dropped 11 of 13 (2-10-1) overall since Feb. 20.

“We had some opportunities to maybe execute a little bit better in some situations and that kind of got us in trouble a little bit in the third,” said Devils center Travis Zajac, who had an assist Saturday night. “But (the Islanders are) also a structured team. They thrive in these tight games, so we have to just do a better job with the lead. We got a chance to come back (Sunday) and put in a good effort.”

In addition, the loss was the franchise-record 10th consecutive at home for the Devils, which is tied for the fifth-longest home losing streak in NHL history and four defeats shy of the record set by the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2003-04 season. New Jersey hasn’t won in Newark since beating the Islanders 2-0, on Jan. 24.

