LEICESTER, England (AP)Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored his first Premier League goal as Leicester beat Crystal Palace 2-1 Sunday to swap positions with the Eagles.

The midfielder held off Cheikhou Koyate before brilliantly firing in his third goal of the season just before the break.

Dewsbury-Hall also provided a sublime assist for Ademola Lookman’s opener in the 39th minute.

Leicester moved to ninth and immediately above Palace. The victory gave the Foxes the perfect preparation for Thursday’s trip to PSV Eindhoven for the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarterfinal match after a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved two penalties from Wilfried Zaha – after VAR ordered a retake – only for the striker to nod in the rebound from the second in the 65th that gave Palace second-half hope.

But a leveler never came and the Eagles saw a seven-game unbeaten run come to an end, ahead of next week’s FA Cup semifinal against Chelsea at Wembley.

Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers completely reshaped his team from Thursday’s European draw with seven changes underlining the Foxes’ priorities.

