Diana Taurasi, Mercury soar into matchup with Lynx

Diana Taurasi made history in her triumphant return from injury.

Now the Phoenix Mercury (7-7) will try to win their third consecutive game Wednesday when they play host to the Minnesota Lynx and Sylvia Fowles, who has achieved some history of her own recently. The teams will meet again on Saturday in Phoenix.

Taurasi returned from a five-week injury layoff due to a fractured sternum to score a game-high 25 points in the Mercury’s 88-79 victory over visiting Los Angeles last Sunday. In the process, she became the first player in WNBA history to score 9,000 career points.

“If I get to 10,000 is when I’ll really be happy,” Taurasi said. “I do think back to doing it all with one team. That means a lot to me. It means more than all the points.”

Brittney Griner had 22 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 16, Kia Nurse had 13 and Brianna Turner added 15 rebounds for Phoenix.

“It feels really good having Dee back,” Griner said. “It looked like she hasn’t skipped a beat, playing off the pick and roll and knocking threes down.”

Fowles was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday after having 56 points, 33 rebounds, nine blocks and six steals in two wins by the Lynx (7-7) last week.

In a 90-89 overtime victory against visiting Las Vegas on Friday, Fowles became the first player in WNBA history to have at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks in a game.

“I’m so in awe of (Fowles),” said teammate Napheesa Collier, who added 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. “Especially 14 years in? Unbelievable.”

Taurasi’s 3-pointer gave visiting Phoenix a 77-75 victory over Minnesota in the season opener May 14, triggering a 0-4 start by the Lynx. Minnesota has gone 7-3 since.

“I think we are right there,” Collier said, “even though our record might not reflect it and how we play sometimes doesn’t reflect it.”

