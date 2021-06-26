Diana Taurasi set to return for Mercury vs. Sparks

Diana Taurasi will return from a monthlong absence Sunday when the Phoenix Mercury host the Los Angeles Sparks.

The nine-time WNBA All-Star sustained a chest injury on May 16 but played through the injury for two games before a CT scan determined she’d suffered a fractured sternum.

“I’m feeling much better,” Taurasi said, approaching her first game since May 21. “This is a big week for me.”

Monday she was named to her fifth U.S. Olympic team, along with Phoenix teammates Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

“I’ve been going for the last two weeks on court and lifting,” Taurasi said. “I feel like I’ll be 100 percent as soon as possible, which is the goal.”

During her absence, the Mercury (6-7) went 4-5. Taurasi is averaging 15.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in four games this season.

The Mercury had lost four in a row before defeating the host Sparks 80-66 in their last game June 18, preceding a nine-day break in the schedule. Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, Brianna Turner had 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals and Griner added 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Sparks (6-7) have been struggling with injuries and have lost four of their past six games but are coming off an 89-82 home victory against Washington on Thursday. Te’a Cooper came off the bench to score a career-high 26 points.

“Whether I scored 26 or two or whatever,” Cooper said, “I just want my energy here. I want to leave a court saying I gave my all. That’s what really matters to me.”

Washington had won three straight entering the game and made it a one-possession game several times in the fourth quarter, but Cooper, Brittney Sykes and Erica Wheeler took turns answering for L.A.

The Sparks’ Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike have been sidelined by knee injuries and Bria Holmes missed Thursday’s game after experiencing calf tightness in a game against New York four days earlier.

“I believe this group has shown a great deal of character and fight and really trying to battle through everything,” Sparks coach Derek Fisher said.

