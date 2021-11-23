Diarra lifts Tennessee Tech past Lipscomb 88-77

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Mamoudou Diarra had a career-high 21 points as Tennessee Tech defeated Lipscomb 88-77 on Tuesday night.

Shandon Goldman had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (2-3). Keishawn Davidson added 15 points and 10 assists. Jr. Clay had 12 points, nine assists and five steals.

Jacob Ognacevic had 24 points for the Bisons (4-2). Ahsan Asadullah added 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He also had seven turnovers. Parker Hazen scored 10.

