Diaz, Columbus outrun Toronto FC in 2-1 win

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Luis Diaz and Gyasi Zardes each scored first half goals and the Columbus Crew held off Toronto FC for a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Ayo Akinola scored for Toronto in the 52nd minute off a rebound finish.

Diaz escaped on on a breakaway after a Toronto corner in which it didn’t have defenders playing back. Pedro Santos got it to Diaz for a solo run and a one-on-one with Toronto keeper Alex Bono before finding the back of the net at the 12th minute.

Zardes scored nine minutes later just after he’d had a goal waved off for offside

Columbus (3-2-2) keeper Eloy Room denied Michael Bradley in the expiring minutes of stoppage time with a diving save to seal the win.

Toronto (1-4-2) now has dropped back-to-back contests.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51