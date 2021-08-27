Diggins-Smith, Taurasi help Mercury beat Liberty, 80-64

NEW YORK (AP)Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 27 points and Diana Taurasi added 19 to help the short-handed Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 80-64 on Friday night.

Phoenix was missing star center Brittney Griner, who sprained her left ankle with just over a minute left Wednesday night in the Mercury’s victory over the Liberty to open the two-game set. Coach Sandy Brondello said before the game that she wasn’t too concerned and that Griner should be back soon.

Kia Vaughn replaced Griner in the starting lineup and had nine points and 11 rebounds for the Mercury (15-10). They have won six straight.

Natasha Howard led New York (11-16) with 18 points. Sabrina Ionescu finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. She was one assist short of tying Sheryl Swoopes’ WNBA record of two triple-doubles.

SKY 73, STORM 69

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – Kahleah Copper matched her career high with 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting and Chicago rallied to beat Seattle.

Chicago (13-12) is in the sixth position in the eight-team playoff, while the No. 3 Storm (18-9) have clinched a playoff spot. The Sky have won both games against Seattle this season, with the teams set to meet again Sunday in Everett.

Stefanie Dolson had 12 points and six rebounds off the bench for Chicago, and Azura Stevens had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Breanna Stewart scored 18 points for the Storm. Seattle shot 36.8% and had 17 turnovers.