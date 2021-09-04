Dike has goal and assist, Orlando City beats Crew 3-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Daryl Dike had a goal and an assist in his first start in two months, Junior Urso also scored and Orlando City beat the Columbus Crew 3-2 on Saturday night.

Dike side-footed a one-touch pass to Urso for a first-timer that capped the scoring in the 69th minute.

Orlando City (10-4-8) has won five straight against the defending MLS champion Crew, its longest winning streak against any team in its MLS history, and is unbeaten in seven straight overall.

Dike blasted a top-netter in the 26th minute, and Silvester van de Water redirected a long arcing ball-in by Ruan to make it 2-0 about three minutes later.

After an Orlando City own goal in the 52nd minute, Miguel Berry bounced a shot over the head of goalkeeper Adam Grinwis to pull the Crew (7-10-6) even in the 54th.

Columbus has lost seven of its last eight.

RAPIDS 1, EARTHQUAKES 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Dominique Badji came on in the 88th minute and scored moments later to lift Colorado past San Jose.

On the counter-attack, after a turnover by San Jose in its attacking third, Jonathan Lewis played a though ball to Nicolas Mezquida, who beat a defender before tapping a pass that led Badji to the center of the area for a one-touch finish in the 89th minute.

The Rapids (12-4-5) are unbeaten, with five wins, in their last seven games.

The Earthquakes (6-8-8) had their 11-game unbeaten streak end.

WHITECAPS 2, AUSTIN FC 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Erik Godoy tied it in the 70th minute and Deiber Caicedo gave Vancouver the lead in the 83rd in the Whitecaps’ victory over Austin FC.

The Whitecaps (7-7-8) matched a club record with their fourth consecutive victory and pushed their franchise-record undefeated streak to 10. Interim coach Vanni Sartini is 2-0 since taking over after Marc Dos Santos was fired last week.

Sebastian Driussi scored for Austin (5-13-4) in the 45th minute.

REAL SALT LAKE 3, FC DALLAS 2

SANDY, Utah (AP) – Jonathan Menendez scored his first MLS goal and Real Salt Lake rallied to beat FC Dallas.

Noah Powder’s shot was deflected by a defender and parried away by goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro, but Menendez put away the rebound with a one-touch shot to give Real Salt Lake (8-8-6) the lead for good in the 54th minute.

Albert Rusnak and Justen Glad also scored for Real Salt Lake. Franco Jara and Jesus Ferreira scored for FC Dallas (6-10-7).

INTER MIAMI 1, CINCINNATI 0

CINCINNATI (AP) – Brek Shea scored in the 90th minute – his first goal since May 16 – to help Inter Miami beat Cincinnati.

Nicolas Figal played an arcing ball-in from near midfield to Shea, who flicked in a side-netter in the waning moments.

Miami (7-9-5) has one-goal wins in each of its first three matches against FC Cincinnati, the only team Inter Miami has played more than once and has a perfect record against in MLS. Cincinnati (3-10-8) is winless, with five losses, in a club-record 12 straight matches.