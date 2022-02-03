PHILADELPHIA (AP)Spencer Dinwiddie scored the go-ahead bucket with 1:30 left and had a triple-double to lead the Washington Wizards to a 106-103 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Dinwiddie had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points to help the Wizards snap a six-game losing streak.

Montrezl Harrell hit a 16-footer for 102-98 lead and blew kisses to the Philly crowd headed into a timeout. The Wizards won with Bradley Beal sidelined at least a week with an injured left wrist.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 14 rebounds for the 76ers.

LAKERS 99, TRAIL BLAZERS 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and Los Angeles rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Portland.

Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip.

Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 30 points and tied a season high with five 3-pointers. Anfernee Simons added 19 points, and Jusuf Nurkic had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Portland has dropped three straight and five of its last six.

GRIZZLIES 120, KNICKS 108

NEW YORK (AP) – Jaren Jackson Jr. had 26 points and 10 rebounds, Ja Morant added 23 points and nine assists and Memphis beat New York.

Morant had some of his usual high-flying highlight plays, but shot just 9 for 27 from the field, missing all six 3-point attempts.

But the Grizzlies go well beyond their first-time All-Star. Rookie Ziaire Williams scored a season-high 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting, while Jackson, Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton all hit four 3-pointers.

Evan Fournier scored 30 points for the Knicks.

KINGS 112, NETS 101

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Tyrese Haliburton scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and Sacramento handed Brooklyn its sixth consecutive loss.

Harrison Barnes scored 19 points and Haliburton had 11 assists to help the Kings stop a seven-game skid. Buddy Hield and Davion Mitchell scored 18 apiece.

Nic Claxton had a career-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Brooklyn. James Harden, who has been nursing a sore right hand and a hamstring injury, was held to four points, his fewest since scoring five against Chicago on May 15, 2021.

The Nets’ skid is their longest since a seven-game slide Dec. 26, 2019, to Jan. 7, 2020. Brooklyn, which played at NBA-best Phoenix on Tuesday night, hasn’t won since beating the Spurs in San Antonio on Jan. 21.

JAZZ 108, NUGGETS 104

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Trent Forrest had career highs of 18 points and eight assists to lead Utah past Denver Nuggets.

Mike Conley added 17 points, and Rudy Gay, Royce O’Neale, and Bojan Bogdanovic had 15 points apiece.

Utah won for just the third time in 14 games. The Jazz swept the season series 4-0.

Bryn Forbes scored 26 points for Denver. Nikola Jokic sat out because of a toe injury.

CELTICS 113, HORNETS 107

BOSTON (AP) – Josh Richardson made six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Jayson Tatum hit two key free throws and finished with 19 points and Boston held off Charlotte.

Marcus Smart scored 22 points, and Jaylen Brown added 15 to help Boston win its third straight.

LaMelo Ball had a career-best 38 points for Charlotte.

THUNDER 120, MAVERICKS 114, OT

DALLAS (AP) – Lu Dort scored 30 points, including 14 straight for Oklahoma City in overtime, and rookie Tre Mann added a career-best 29 in a victory over Dallas.

The Thunder won their second consecutive game for their first winning streak since taking three straight Dec. 18-22.

Luka Doncic scored 40 points for the Mavericks in the opener of a six-game homestand, their longest of the season.

MAGIC 119, PACERS 118

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Gary Harris scored 22 points and Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points and 18 rebounds to help Orlando rally past Indiana.

Harris scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including two key 3-pointers.

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 26 points, and rookie Terry Taylor had 24 points and 16 rebounds.

ROCKETS 115, CAVALIERS 104

HOUSTON (AP) – Christian Wood and rookie Jalen Green each scored 21 points and Houston beat Cleveland to snap an 11-game home skid.

Cleveland rookie Evan Mobley had a career-high 29 points and added 12 rebounds.

