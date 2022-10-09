Unlike traditional golf, most disc golf courses are free to use, making it easy for people to begin playing.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Junior College’s brand new 18-hole disc golf course is having it’s grand opening ceremony on Monday, according to a press release.

The college said that the ceremony will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and be held at the Apache Recreational Complex on the corner of Devine Street and Tipton Avenue.

The day’s schedule starts with competitions for longest disc throw, best score on the first hole and putting. TJC President, Dr. Juan E. Mejia, will throw the first disc, make a short speech and then there will be free food.

TJC said that the course is free and open to the public daily, from dusk till dawn.