Dishman leads Middle Tennessee over Winthrop 76-65

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP)DeAndre Dishman had 16 points as Middle Tennessee got past Winthrop 76-65 on Tuesday night.

Donovan Sims had 16 points for Middle Tennessee (3-0).

Josh Corbin had 14 points for the Eagles (2-1). D.J. Burns Jr. added 14 points. Cory Hightower had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25—Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51