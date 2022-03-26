ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Donte DiVincenzo and Harrison Barnes hit 3-pointers in the final minute of overtime and the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Orlando Magic 114-110 on Saturday night.

Both of the big shots came on passes from rookie Davion Mitchell, who finished his 12th NBA start with 22 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in 45 minutes. Mitchell converted his backcourt steal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter into a layup that sent the game into overtime.

”When De’Aaron (Fox) is out, I know I’ve got to step up and be aggressive and I’ve got to facilitate because he also does that for our team,” Mitchell said. ”If I keep doing those things, I know we’ll be in position to win games.”

Trey Lyles had 18 rebounds for the Kings. Barnes added 19 points and DiVincenzo had 16 points and eight rebounds.

”I think Dante did a great job of coming in and being aggressive, defensively and offensively,” Mitchell said. ”He kind of set the tone for us to get to overtime and gave us a chance.”

Franz Wagner led Orlando with 19 points. Cole Anthony had 14 points, including an overtime jumper that put Orlando ahead 110-107, along with seven rebounds and nine assists.

Orlando had a four-point lead with 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Lyles rebounded a DiVincenzo miss and scored. Mitchell then stole the ball from Anthony and laid it in to tie the game, 105-105.

”These are the opportunities that we have to learn from,” Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said. ”We need to understand that the game is not over until the final horn goes off.”

Orlando led 96-87 midway through the fourth quarter and took a 105-97 advantage on Anthony’s short bank shot with 2:01 remaining. But the Kings scored the final eight points of the regulation, tying it on Mitchell’s layup with 12.9 seconds left.

Mitchell had 12 points and three assists in Sacramento’s 41-point first quarter in which it took a 13-point lead by shooting 14 for 21.

Three straight baskets by Wagner helped Orlando get back in the game before halftime, and Mo Bamba’s layup with 8:52 left in the third quarter put the Magic ahead for the first time since early in the game.

”We did some little things to put us out of position to win the game,” said Bamba, who had 18 points and 13 rebounds. ”Credit the Kings. They played some good defense down he stretch.”

TIP-INS

Kings: After hitting 6 of 8 3-point shots in the first quarter, the Kings made only three of their next 22. … C Domantas Sabonis (bruised left knee) sat out for the second straight game and Fox (hand) for the fourth.

Magic: F Wendell Carter sat out the third of Orlando’s last five games with ankle and wrist injuries. … G Jalen Suggs (ankle) missed a sixth straight game.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Miami on Monday night.

Magic: At Cleveland on Monday night.