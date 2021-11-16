Division III Concordia defeats Incarnate Word 82-78

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Luis Gonzales, Antoine Henderson and Alexander Estrada scored 16 points apiece as Concordia of Texas narrowly beat Incarnate Word 82-78 on Tuesday night.

Trevon Hester added 15 points for the Tornados. Concordia led by 12 points with just over four minutes left in the game.

Josh Morgan scored a career-high 28 points for the Cardinals (0-3). Drew Lutz added 12 points. Robert Glasper had 10 points.

KFXK Fox 51