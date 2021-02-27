Dixie State forces 5 turnovers to defeat Tarleton St. 26-14

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP)Kody Wilstead passed for 350 yards and a touchdown, ran for another and Dixie State forced five turnovers upending Tarleton State 26-14 in a clash of Division I newcomers on Saturday.

Dixie State (1-0) had never beaten a D-I opponent in football in nine tries while competing as a Division II team.

The aptly named Trailblazers never trailed against Tarleton State (1-2), forging ahead 10-0 after barely more than a quarter. After the Texans cut the lead to 10-7 with an Ryheem Skinner 1-yard score, Wilstead found Chase Hess for 43 yards, pushing the lead back to 10 points at halftime.

Wilstead rushed for another score and James Baird added a 48-yard field goal.

Tarleton scored after halftime on a 93-yard kickoff return by Kaylon Horton,who followed blockers up the right sideline before cutting past the final defender.

Skinner rushed for 197 yards on 31 carries to lead the Texans. Two quarterbacks were a combined 14 of 36 for 128 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Hess, a tight end, led all receivers with 98 yards on five catches.

