Dixie State set for D-I FCS debut at Tarleton

Sports

by: By CRAIG HALEY

Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – The early portion of the FCS spring season has belonged to Tarleton, whose first win on the Division I level came in a rout of an FBS program, New Mexico State.

Dixie State, the other new FCS program this year, hopes to have similar success on Saturday when it makes its D-I debut. The Trailblazers will make the trip from Utah to Stephenville, Texas, to face Tarleton (1-1).

Dixie State went only 52-100 (.342) in 14 Division II seasons, but it’s coming off a program-best 8-3 record – averaging over 300 passing yards per game – in coach Paul Peterson’s first season in 2019. The 40-year-old is a former Boston College quarterback who directed an upset win at Notre Dame in 2004.

After sharing quarterback duties as a sophomore, 6-foot-7 Kody Wilstead will be the Trailblazers’ season-opening starter. Defensive end Dylan Hendrickson, like Wilstead a redshirt junior, fronts the defense after a 10-sack campaign.

Tarleton’s 43-17 win at New Mexico State on Sunday propelled the Texans to a No. 22 national ranking in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. The Texans lost to McNeese 40-37 in double overtime in a wild first game of the FCS spring season on Feb. 13.

While Dixie State and Tarleton are playing their first year as FCS independents, they will be a part of the Western Athletic Conference’s return to football in 2022. They’ll meet again in the spring season, with the Trailblazers hosting Tarleton on March 13 in St. George, Utah.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51