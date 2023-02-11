PHILADELPHIA (AP)Eric Dixon’s 19 points helped Villanova defeat Seton Hall 58-54 on Saturday night.

Dixon also had six rebounds for the Wildcats (12-13, 6-8 Big East Conference). Caleb Daniels scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Cam Whitmore shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

The Pirates (15-11, 8-7) were led in scoring by Tyrese Samuel, who finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Al-Amir Dawes added 13 points for Seton Hall. Kadary Richmond also put up 10 points, nine assists and four steals.

Villanova went into halftime leading Seton Hall 27-20. Dixon scored 13 points in the half. Villanova turned a one-point second-half lead into a 14-point advantage with a 15-2 run to make it a 53-39 lead with 3:16 left in the half. Whitmore scored nine second-half points in the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Villanova hosts Butler and Seton Hall hosts Georgetown.

—

