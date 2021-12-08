Dixon scores 35 to lead Idaho over S. Dakota St. 98-84

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP)Mikey Dixon had a career-high 35 points as Idaho beat South Dakota State 98-84 on Wednesday night.

Dixon hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and went 16 for 16 from the foul line. He added eight assists.

Rashad Smith had 16 points and seven rebounds for Idaho (2-7), which broke its six-game losing streak. Trevante Anderson added 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Tanner Christensen had 14 points.

Baylor Scheierman scored a season-high 22 points and had 14 rebounds for the Jackrabbits (8-3). Noah Freidel added 15 points. Douglas Wilson had 15 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com