Djonkam, Jules lead Radford past Mars Hill 98-50

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Lewis Djonkam had 16 points to lead five Radford players in double figures as the Highlanders easily defeated Mars Hill 98-50 on Wednesday.

Shaquan Jules added 14 points for Radford (1-4). Josiah Jeffers chipped in 11, and Xavier Lipscomb and Dante Moses each had 10. Djonkam shot 8 for 10 from the floor. Lipscomb also had six rebounds.

Isayah Johnson had 11 points for the Lions. Indiana Rotondo added 10 points and Nassyr Daniel had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

