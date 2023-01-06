LOS ANGELES (AP)Dodgers cutting ties with Trevor Bauer, recently cleared to resume career following alleged sexual misconduct.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
LOS ANGELES (AP)Dodgers cutting ties with Trevor Bauer, recently cleared to resume career following alleged sexual misconduct.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>