LOS ANGELES (AP)Mookie Betts hit a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, just missing a grand slam, and Will Smith hit a winning single in the 10th to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Cubs 4-3 Friday night for their eighth straight win against Chicago.

Los Angeles trailed 3-1 after six, but Jake Lamb homered in the seventh and Betts drove in Zach McKinstry with his fly ball to the left-field wall against David Robertson.

Freddie Freeman was intentionally walked by Rowan Wick (1-4) in the 10th before Smith’s single to left drove in Trea Turner.

”It was a grind,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after his team improved to 8-1 on a season-high 11-game homestand. ”This was a tough one. It’s one of those that we stole, I feel.”

Evan Phillips (3-3) got three outs for the win as the NL-leading Dodgers improved to 5-0 against the Cubs this season.

Los Angeles also moved to an NL-best 28-13 at home this year.

Nico Hoerner homered for Chicago, and Ian Happ made it 3-0 with a two-run double in the sixth. Keegan Thompson yielded an unearned run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Hoerner’s line drive in the fifth went off the top of the wall in left and into the seats for his fifth homer. The ball was just out of reach of Dodgers left fielder Gavin Lux.

The Dodgers scored their first run in the bottom of the sixth. Freeman doubled with two outs and scored when Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki dropped Smith’s fly ball.

”You’ll have to ask him,” Cubs manager David Ross said when asked about Suzuki’s error. ”Players make mistakes sometimes. It’s a really hard game to play and sometimes things happen. I’m sure he wished he would have caught it.”

Suzuki declined to take questions afterward. Following the misplay, Ross replaced Thompson with right-hander Chris Martin.

”I thought their guy (Thompson) threw really well,” Smith said. ”We were missing his fastball, he had that going today and keeping us off balance. But we didn’t give up, stayed in the ballgame and got it done.”

The Dodgers game-tying rally in the ninth inning against Robertson started with a leadoff single from Justin Turner. Lamb walked, Cody Bellinger grounded into a fielder’s choice and Gavin Lux walked to load the bases before Betts hit his sacrifice fly to the warning track in left-center.

”He kind of lost a feel for where his pitches were going, falling behind in counts, not being able to get in the zone, that’s all,” Ross said of Robertson.

Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson gave up three runs and five hits with no walks and four strikeouts. It was just the fourth time in 14 starts he went at least seven innings.

”It was a big win, and not too much cost for the bullpen,” Roberts said. ”Tyler being able to get us that last inning, that seventh inning, was huge. Another quality start for Tyler, and gave us a chance to use the right guys in the pen.”

STARS IN HOLLYWOOD

Betts in right field and Turner at shortstop were named National League All-Star Game starters for the contest that will be played July 19 at Dodger Stadium. It marked the first time the Dodgers will have multiple All-Star Game starters since 1980, which was the last time the game was contested at Los Angeles.

In that 1980 season, the Dodgers had four All-Stars: Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Reggie Smith.

”When you win consistently for eight, nine, 10 years, you get fans to show up and support the team and the players,” said Turner, who is in his first full season with the Dodgers. ”I try to fit in, do my job as much as I can but it’s rewarding when the fans have your back.”

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras also was voted an NL starter.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: 2B Nick Madrigal (groin) had the day off Friday after starting his rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. . RHP Daniel Norris (finger) will pitch again Sunday in his rehab assignment at Iowa after throwing a scoreless inning Thursday. . 1B Frank Schwindel (back) went hitless in three at-bats to start his rehab assignment at Iowa on Friday.

Dodgers: RHP Brusdar Graterol (side) will not go on the injured list after coming out of Thursday’s game against the Cubs, with manager Dave Roberts saying his pitcher is ”in a good spot.” . LHP Andrew Heaney had a bullpen session Friday as he continues his return from his second bout with shoulder inflammation.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Right-hander Marcus Stroman (2-5, 5.32 ERA) will return from shoulder inflammation to make his first start in over a month.

Dodgers: Left-hander Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 2.57) will make his final home start before the All-Star break.