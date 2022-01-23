Dodson scores 23, No. 19 Notre Dame tops Pittsburgh 77-63

PITTSBURGH (AP)Maya Dodson had 23 points and 12 rebounds and No. 19 Notre Dame once again had five players in double figures, defeating Pittsburgh 77-63 on Sunday.

After being tied at halftime, Notre Dame (14-4, 6-2 ACC) built a seven-point lead in the third quarter as Dodson scored 10 points in the period. Pittsburgh’s second-half struggles continued in the fourth quarter as the Panthers missed 13 of their last 14 shots. They shot 27% in the second half to finish at 35% for the game.

Still, the Panthers were within three points early in the fourth. At that point, Notre Dame’s Sonia Citron hit a pair of pull-up jumpers after Pitt turnovers and Sam Brunelle converted a three-point play to extend the lead to 69-60 with 5:36 remaining. Pitt’s Jayla Everett hit a jumper on the ensuing possession but it would prove to be the Panthers’ final field goal.

Everett led Pitt (10-9, 1-7) with 15 points. Destiny Strother added 14 points and Dayshanette Harris scored 12.

Four Fighting Irish teammates joined Dodson with double-figure scoring. Olivia Miles had 14 points, six assists and five rebounds; Citron scored 12 points; and Brunelle and Dara Mabrey had 10 points each.

Notre Dame and Syracuse are the only teams in the nation with five players who average in double figures. For Notre Dame, it’s Dodson, Miles, Citron, Mabrey and Maddy Westbeld, who scored eight on Sunday.

Notre Dame hosts Syracuse on Thursday and Pittsburgh plays at Clemson on Thursday.

